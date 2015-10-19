UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
Oct 19 Credit Agricole
* Says closes its first French home loan securitisation. Says this transaction is first true sale RMBS (Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities) in France for the group.
* Says this transaction highlights its commitment to develop new group balance sheet management tools Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 4 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, plans to apply for a licence from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority for its investment bank, its group chief executive told reporters on Thursday.