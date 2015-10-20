BRIEF-Pruksa Holding says q1 net profit was 681.3 million baht
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Oberthur Technologies (IPO-OBER.PA):
* Says takes first step towards an initial public offering of its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, which is expected before year-end subject to market conditions and regulatory approval Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA