Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says the company is on track to implement new organisation structure from early 2016

* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says 2/3 of targeted 1.5 billion euros cost savings to come from simplification of organisation worldwide

* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says 1/3 of targeted 1.5 billion euros cost savings to come from investment prioritisation