BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
Nov 6 (Reuters) -
* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says the company is on track to implement new organisation structure from early 2016
* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says 2/3 of targeted 1.5 billion euros cost savings to come from simplification of organisation worldwide
* Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says 1/3 of targeted 1.5 billion euros cost savings to come from investment prioritisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthias Blamont)
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.