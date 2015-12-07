BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC, UK's FCA sign fintech cooperation agreement
Dec 7 Euronext says:
- shares of French utility EDF will no longer be listed on France's blue chip CAC 40 index from Dec. 21 - shares of French real estate investment company Klepierre will be listed on the CAC 40 index from Dec. 21 Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 958,000 shares Of China Suntien Green Energy at an average price per share of HK$1.62 on May 4 - HKEx filing