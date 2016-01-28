Jan 28 Alstom Sa

* Say completed buy back offer, repurchased 91.5 millions of shares representing around 29.5 percent of share capital

* Says board approved the cancellation of the shares repurchased for an amount of approximately 3.2 billion euros.

* Says Alstom's number of shares now approximately 220 million and its market capitalisation at 5.4 billion euros.

* Says at the end of the buy-back operation, Bouygues owns 28.3 percent of Alstom's capital.