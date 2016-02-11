Feb 11 Societe generale says:
* 40 percent of 230 million euros loan-loss provision in Q4
linked to one specific case in Southern Europe
* sees light erosion in 2016 net banking income growth in
french retail due to low interest rate environment
* expects to outperform peers in french retail in 2016
* sees zero net banking income growth or slight erosion in
french retail in 2016
* targets revenue growth in investment bank in 2016, although
says it is challenging
* group to continue policy of provisioning against possible
litigation over next few quarters