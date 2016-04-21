BRIEF-Al Firdous Holdings Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million dirhams versus loss of 13.3 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine at annual shareholders' meeting: - says the company is satisfied with the level of its stake in Telecom Italia - says the company will support Fnac's management regardless of the outcome of the retail chain's offer on Darty shares
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million dirhams versus loss of 13.3 million dirhams year ago
May 15 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said: