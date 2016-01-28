BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology to invest 50 mln yuan to set up wholly owned IT unit
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Tibet-based wholly owned IT unit
Jan 28 * France's Total signs letter of intent with Iran's NIOC on upstream oil, gas, petrochemicals, crude trading and crude purchasing contract * Airbus agrees sale of 118 planes to Iran Air * ADP, Bouygues sign protocol to design build and supervise Tehran Airport extension project * Shipping firm CMA CGM signs protocol on vessel capacity and route sharing with Iran Shipping Lines * Vinci signs protocol to design build and operate new terminals for Mashhad and Ispahan airports
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)