Oct 28 French broadcaster TF1 :

* Says q3 sales fall 4.1 percent to 419.3 million euros

* Says q3 ad sales fall 4.9 percent to 307.5 million euros

* Says q3 operating profit falls 29 percent to 6.4 million euros

* Says tv ad market could be stable in q4, no clear sign of economic rebound

* Says names gilles pelisson new ceo from mid-feb 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)