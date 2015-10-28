BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 French broadcaster TF1 :
* Says q3 sales fall 4.1 percent to 419.3 million euros
* Says q3 ad sales fall 4.9 percent to 307.5 million euros
* Says q3 operating profit falls 29 percent to 6.4 million euros
* Says tv ad market could be stable in q4, no clear sign of economic rebound
* Says names gilles pelisson new ceo from mid-feb 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited