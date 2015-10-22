Oct 22 Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin speaking to journalists after Q3 results:

* Development of all three versions of LEAP engine "progressing very well"

* Still discussing future narrowbody output levels with Airbus/Boeing, no change in risks since comments made in the summer, always aims to reply positively to customers but no deadline for decision

* Safran decided to rework silvercrest engine after initial series of tests

* Still aims to finalise space JV with Airbus by end-year

* Ceo says preparing reply to eu questionnaire on engine services market, declines further comment