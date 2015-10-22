Oct 22 Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin
speaking to journalists after Q3 results:
* Development of all three versions of LEAP engine
"progressing very well"
* Still discussing future narrowbody output levels with
Airbus/Boeing, no change in risks since comments made in the
summer, always aims to reply positively to customers but no
deadline for decision
* Safran decided to rework silvercrest engine after initial
series of tests
* Still aims to finalise space JV with Airbus by
end-year
* Ceo says preparing reply to eu questionnaire on engine
services market, declines further comment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Tim Hepher)