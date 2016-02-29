MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires lead for retirement business
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
Feb 29 Boeing Marketing Vice-President Randy Tinseth at Istat air finance conference:
* Exec reaffirms plans to increase narrow-body 737 production, says demand outstrips supply
* Exec says 787-10 on track to fly in 2017, first delivery in 2018
* Exec says 777X on time with development and meeting performance targets
* Exec sees 20-year demand for 1,000 passenger planes converted into freighters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
May 16 Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.