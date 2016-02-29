Feb 29 Boeing Marketing Vice-President Randy Tinseth at Istat air finance conference:

* Exec reaffirms plans to increase narrow-body 737 production, says demand outstrips supply

* Exec says 787-10 on track to fly in 2017, first delivery in 2018

* Exec says 777X on time with development and meeting performance targets

* Exec sees 20-year demand for 1,000 passenger planes converted into freighters