BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
Jan 12 Airbus plane unit CEO Fabrice Bregier:
* says achieved breakeven on a380 last year
* reiterates targets 10 a350 deliveries a month by end-2018
* 1000 flight in q4, first delivery mid-2017
* targets book-To-Bill ratio of at least 1 in 2016
* says a330neo on track
* says targets first a320neo delivery in coming two weeks
* says suffered a lot with zodiac aerospace last year, hope to do much better this year
* says expect to deliver more than 650 aircraft in 2016
* says still targets a330 production of 6/month Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to brief media in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani to brief media in New Delhi