Jan 12 Airbus plane unit Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier:

* Says Confident In Ability Of Supply Chain To Handle A320 Production Ramp-Up

* Says expects to deliver similar number of A380s in 2016 and 2017 to the 27 delivered last year

* Says mulling stretched version of A350 but decision unlikely this year

