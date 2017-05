Jan 28 PSA Peugeot Citroen :

* SAYS PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN AND IRAN KHODRO ANNOUNCE 50:50 JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD PEUGEOT CARS IN IRAN

* SAYS VENTURE COULD INVEST 400 MLN EUR IN PRODUCTION AND R&D IN NEXT 5 YRS

* PEUGEOT AND IRAN KHODRO TO MODERNISE FACTORY NEAR TEHRAN TO BUILD 208, 2008 AND 301 MODELS

* EXPECTS FINAL ACCORD IN MID-2016, FIRST VEHICLES TO BE PRODUCED FROM MID-2017

* CEO SAYS IRAN JV TO HAVE INITIAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR NEW MODELS OF ABOUT 200,000 VEHICLES A YEAR (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)