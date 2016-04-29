April 29 (Reuters) -
* Engie says sees no significant impact from moody's credit
downgrade
* Engie's mestrallet says markets are anticipating a change
in european carbon pricing
* Engie's mestrallet says french carbon tax could be
modeled on uk, with a tax on top of carbon certificate price
* Engie's mestrallet says 30 euro french carbon tax would
boost switch from coal to gas
* Engie's mestrallet says 30 euros is a possibility for
french carbon tax level but that has not been officially
confirmed
* Engie's mestrallet says in 2017 belgian unit could be open
to investors or put on the market
* Engie's mestrallet says some ccgt gas plants have been
reopened, more could follow if carbon tax comes through
Source text for Eikon:
(Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1
4949 5452)