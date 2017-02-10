Feb 10 Amundi Sa

* France's Amundi says assets rose 9.9 percent to 1,083 billion euros ($1.15 trillion) in 2016, inflows at + 62.2 billion euros.

* France's Amundi says Q4 net inflows reached 23.1 billion euros.

* France's Amundi says 2016 net income up 7.7 percent to 568 million euros, Q4 net income up 16.5 percent to 153 million euros.

* France's Amundi says to propose dividend of 2.20 euros per share, based on 65 percent payout ratio.