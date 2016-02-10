BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Natixis says
* Confirms dividend policy, its ability to deliver recurring payout ratio of at least 50 pct
* Natixis says the part of its portfolio most sensitive to drop in oil and gas prices represents 1 percent of exposure at default
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017