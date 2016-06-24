June 24 (Reuters) -
* BNP Paribas says our immediate priority is to continue to
serve our clients and to bring them the necessary support in
order to accompany them in this period of high market volatility
* BNP Paribas says our clients can count on BNP Paribas for
full support
* BNP Paribas says has limited exposure to the United
Kingdom, 6 percent of the group's total commitments and 2.5
percent of the group's operating income
* BNP Paribas says has diversified business model, benefits
from a proven track record of adapting effectively to change and
is able to accompany its clients in this new environment
