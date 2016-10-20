BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Gecina SA :
* Office rental income up +6% at end of September
* Gecina says recurrent net income (group share) growth target revised upwards for 2016
* Gecina says reported recurrent net income (group share) expected to be stable in 2016 in line with expected growth of nearly +7 percent, excluding the impact of the healthcare portfolio's sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing