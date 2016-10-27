German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Television Francaise 1 Sa
* Tf1 q3 net loss attributable to group eur 13.2 million versus eur 3.9 million profit year ago
* Tf1 says q3 revenue eur 401.5 million versus eur 419.3 million year ago
* Tf1 says confirms its assumption of very slight growth in the tv advertising market over 2016 as a whole
* Tf1 saysrevising its 2016 full-year estimate for the cost of programmes on the five free-to-air channels downward from 980 million to 970 million
* Tf1 says the positive trends in audience ratings during september and the group's ability to adapt its cost structure should lead to a full year 2016 in line with estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.