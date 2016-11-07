UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* Bollore subsidiary Camrail says victims of Cameroon Oct. 21 rail accident that killed 79, will receive compensation.
* Camrail says emergency funding of XAF 1.5 million ($2,510.80) per person to cover funeral costs.
* Camrail says victims will be compensated fairly.
* Victims of the rail crash have filed a lawsuit against train operator Camrail and its French owner Bollore Group, accusing them of negligence and involuntary manslaughter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 597.4200 Central African CFA franc BEAC) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Bate Felix)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.