BRIEF- SoftBank Group raises $93 bln for SoftBank Vision Fund
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary
Nov 17 Vivendi Sa
* Vivendi issues a 600 million bond
This euro-denominated bond is fixed-rate, with a duration of 7 years and a coupon of 1.125%, and was issued at a price of 99.799%, corresponding to a yield of 1.155%. It allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt to 4.5 years. bond was oversubscribed 1.9 times and was placed with institutional investors.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary
* Says it will take a part in joint management commercialization of μLED display, with U.S.-based firm eLux Inc., British Virgin Islands-based firm CyberNet Venture Capital Corporation, Taiwan-based firm Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc. and Innolux Corporation, through offering μLED display production technology related patents to eLux Inc., on Oct. 1