Nov 17 Vivendi Sa

* Vivendi issues a 600 million bond

This euro-denominated bond is fixed-rate, with a duration of 7 years and a coupon of 1.125%, and was issued at a price of 99.799%, corresponding to a yield of 1.155%. It allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt to 4.5 years. bond was oversubscribed 1.9 times and was placed with institutional investors.

