Sept 22 Total's CEO told investors in London on Thursday that most of the $4 billion in cost savings targetted by 2018 will come from its upstream segment.

* Total said it is creating new economies of scale across group, already secured $100 million in information technology savings

* Total said long term outlook for gas and LNG remains favorable and sees robust opportunity for gas and LNG projects after 2020.

* Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne told investors that there was still some room for sanctioning projects despite the low oil price environment.

* Pouyanne said the company will not go above its capex target of $15 to $17 billion between 2017 and 2020 even if oil prices rebound.