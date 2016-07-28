July 28 BNP Paribas executives at results news conference:

* CEO says expects French retail revenue down 2-3 percent in 2016

* BNP Paribas COO Bordenave says not worried about stress tests results due on Friday

* BNP Paribas CEO says BNP not among candidates to buy Raiffeisen's unit in Poland Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)