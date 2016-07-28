BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 BNP Paribas executives at results news conference:
* CEO says expects French retail revenue down 2-3 percent in 2016
* BNP Paribas COO Bordenave says not worried about stress tests results due on Friday
* BNP Paribas CEO says BNP not among candidates to buy Raiffeisen's unit in Poland Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: