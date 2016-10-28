BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
(Corrects name of Chief Operating Officer)
Oct 28 BNP Paribas' Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave made the following comments during a call with analysts on Friday:
* BNP Paribas says may adjust dividend policy and raise payout ratio for the new strategic plan, it will depend on regulation.
* Says it won't be an issue if complete disposal of first Hawaiian bank goes beyond 2017.
* Says can adjust to any scenarios of Brexit without having to make dramatic moves.
* Says new strategic plan for 2017-2020 to have a new chapter of cost savings.
* Says - "we are clearly conscious we have to work on a cost side."
* Says works at increasing fees in domestic retail markets, can expect improvement as soon as equity markets improve Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
