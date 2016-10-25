AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Orange Sa
* Orange Chief Executive Officer Ramon Fernandez said new European roaming legislation will probably have negative impact of about 150 million euros ($163.22 million) on revenues in 2017
* Consolidation talks in France will probably resume 'at some point in time', CFO said in an analyst conference call.
* Orange expects competition in French mobile and broadband markets will remain fierce, head of French activities Fabienne Dulac said.
* Orange will look back at dividend payout ratio in early 2017, CFO said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.