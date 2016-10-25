Oct 25 Orange Sa

* Orange Chief Executive Officer Ramon Fernandez said new European roaming legislation will probably have negative impact of about 150 million euros ($163.22 million) on revenues in 2017

* Consolidation talks in France will probably resume 'at some point in time', CFO said in an analyst conference call.

* Orange expects competition in French mobile and broadband markets will remain fierce, head of French activities Fabienne Dulac said.

* Orange will look back at dividend payout ratio in early 2017, CFO said.