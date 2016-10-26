BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
Oct 26 CGG SA
UBS Group now owns 5.42 percent of of CGG's capital and 5.27 percent of its voting rights, french markets regulator AMF said in a regulatory filing.
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.