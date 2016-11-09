BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 9 Vivendi Sa
* Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine says Telecom Italia, in which the group holds a 24.7 percent stake, was a 'sleeping beauty' that needed to be turned around.
* Vivendi CEO says he welcomes new competition in the Italian telco market with the planned arrival of Iliad.
* Vivendi CEO says French, Italian telco markets are different, need specific strategy
* Vivendi CEO says potential merger with advertising company Havas is not on the company's agenda Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.