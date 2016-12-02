Dec 2 Mersen SA

* Mersen says expects revenue growth of its transportation segment to rise by 5 percent per year on average between now and 2020, taking it to 160 million euros ($171 million)

* Mersen says this target could 'largely be exceeded' and reach 220 million euros if economic conditions are faourable

* The transportation market represented 125 million euros for Mersen in 2015, or about 16 percent of its total group sales. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)