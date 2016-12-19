Dec 19 American Tower Corp

* Antin Infrastructure Partners entered into a definitive agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM on Dec. 16 for the sale of 100 percent of FPS Towers, the infrastructure investment firm said in a statement.

* The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017, pending the the consultation of FPS Towers' employees representative body and regulatory approval, according to the statement.

* The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

* ATC and PGGM expect to fund the equity portion of the transaction proportionally to their interests in the joint venture, ATC said in a separate statement

* ATC said it expected to fund the debt portion

* HSBC is acting as financial advisor to ATC Europe, ATC said.

* FPS Towers owns and operates 2,400 wireless tower sites across France Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)