Feb 9 Publicis Groupe SA
* Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales
growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent by 2020, CEO Maurice Levy
said in an analyst conference call on Thursday.
* Publicis' Sapient to generate underlying sales growth in
the range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017 and 2018-CEO
* Publicis says underlying sales to drop in Q1 and Q2, with
Q2 underlying sales gaining momentum-CEO
* Publicis sees 2017 restructuring costs to be in the range
of 90 to 100 million euros-CFO
* Publicis sees some limited acquisitions in 2017, says does
not plan any big acquisition-CEO
* Publicis does not plan any major asset disposal in
2017-CEO
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)