(Corrects reference to dividend to say it's euro per share, not percent)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Societe Generale

* "There is no change in the policy, we have a reference point, the distribution rate of 50 percent. This is what we apply when we provision a dividend of 1.1 (euro per share)," chief executive Frederic Oudea told reporters on a call after Q2 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)