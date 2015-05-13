PRAGUE May 13 - Soft drinks maker Kofola considering moving headquarters to Czech Republic

- Considering listing in Prague

- May consider secondary public offering (SPO) in Czech Republic, maybe Poland and/or Slovakia

- May consider private placement

- SPO may consist of both new and existing shares

- Kofola says preliminary timing for SPO is Q4 2015 or Q1 2016

- Has hired financial and legal advisers (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)