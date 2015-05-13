BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE May 13 - Soft drinks maker Kofola considering moving headquarters to Czech Republic
- Considering listing in Prague
- May consider secondary public offering (SPO) in Czech Republic, maybe Poland and/or Slovakia
- May consider private placement
- SPO may consist of both new and existing shares
- Kofola says preliminary timing for SPO is Q4 2015 or Q1 2016
- Has hired financial and legal advisers (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: