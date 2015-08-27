Aug 27 Fortuna Entertainment Group

* CFO says expects CAPEX to reach EUR 12-16 million in 2015

* CFO says expects performance in second half of year to be better than first half

* Company earlier reported net profit fell 47 percent in the first half to 4.8 million euros

* Company has maintained its full year EBITDA outlook that sees core earnings dropping by 25-30 percent year-on-year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)