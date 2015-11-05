UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
* CEO says expects loan growth over 8 percent in FY 2015
* CFO says no change to dividend policy
* CFO says slowed down taking deposits as it is hard to find proper investments due to low interest rate environment
* Komercni Banka reported third-quarter results earlier on Thursday
* Komercni Banka previously guided for loan book growth of 6-7 percent in 2015
* Komercni Banka raised dividend policy to pay out 80-100 pct of profit in 2015 and 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Muller)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.