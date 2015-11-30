BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 (Reuters) -
* PPF says sold 0.84 percent in O2 Czech Republic on Prague bourse on Monday
* PPF says sold 2.62 million O2 Czech Republic shares to support liquidity after stock returned to MSCI index
* PPF holds 84.06 percent in O2 Czech after sale
* Says step was one-off decision in response to MSCI inclusion which led to "significant short-term increase in demand".
* Stock closed 1.34 percent lower at 257.5 crowns prior to announcement.
Further company coverage:
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: