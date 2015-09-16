EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 Kofola Sa
* says acquired shell company Kofola CeskoSlovensko in order to change its structure, get listing at PSE
* says plans to sell shares in the shell company to majority shareholders of the company - KSM Investment, CED Group, Mr. Rene Musila and Mr. Tomas Jendrejek
* says plans then to admit shares in Kofola CeskoSlovensko to trading on the Prague Stock Exchange
* says plans to increase the registered share capital of Kofola CeskoSlovensko by way of contribution by the mentioned participating shareholders of all their shares in the company Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)