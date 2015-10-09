BRIEF-Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group
* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group
Oct 9 (Reuters) -
* Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) Czech unit, which operates the country's biggest channeel TV Nova, will raise its basic pricelist by 6 percent in 2016, sales director Jan Vlcek said.
* He said on the firm's website that improved economy and increased consumption were causing the market as a whole to grow at the moment. Further company coverage:
* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)