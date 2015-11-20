BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Czech Soft Drinks Maker Kofola
* says central bank approved its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus
* Kofola says indicative minimum price of IPO is 500 crowns, maximum price 650 crowns
* Kofola says number of offered shares may increase by up to 1,075,000 additional existing shares - the total then would be up to 2,175,000 shares - if price is favorable
* Kofola says Erste Group Bank is global coordinator, Trigon Dom Maklerski and Bank Zachodni are joint bookrunners
* Kofola says price will be announced on Dec 2
