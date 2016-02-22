METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
Feb 22 Central European Media Enterprises
* co-CEO Michael Del Nin says, after new refinancing, there is clear path to reducing our debt
* says expected free cash flow in coming years combined with anticipated warrants proceeds will allow us to substantially pay down EUR 251 million term loan when it comes due in 2018
* "If successful we will not have another maturity we need to address until the end of 2019, almost four years from now. However, that does not prevent us from seeking to act in the market opportunistically before then if it benefits us financially," he says on analysts' Q4 earnings call Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
May 16 The U.S. Justice Department for the second time in a month sued UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday, accusing the nation's largest health insurer of obtaining over $1 billion from Medicare to which it was not entitled.