BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 O2 Czech Republic As
* O2 Czech Republic mobile operator says it holds more than 1 percent of its own shares after a buyback programme
* O2 says that as of November 21 it owned 3,314,896 ordinary booked shares
* The share buyback scheme was approved at a shareholders' meeting on Dec 8, 2015
Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.