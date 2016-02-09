BRIEF-Telgam Q1 net loss widens to 51,221 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 9 O2 Czech Republic As
* Czech Telecommunication Office said on Tuesday that it launched a tender for 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies for mobile operators.
* The office set the deadline for bids on March 22
* The starting overall price is 734 million crowns ($30.33 million). ($1 = 24.1970 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)
