BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 O2 Czech Republic As
* Bought 148,056 own shares between Feb 1-Feb 5
* Average price CZK 248.99 per share
* Plans to buy up to 4 pct of own stock
* Company has 310.22 mln shares
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility