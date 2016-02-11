BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 (Reuters) -
* Komercni Banka says sees loan growth in high single digits this year
* Says negative central bank interest rates are not part of our baseline scenario
* Says expects "flattish" net interest income in 2016
* Posted a dip in net income, keeps dividend Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum