MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 New World Resources Plc
* Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis says it would be ideal if current shareholders and creditors leave mining group NWR/OKD
* Company in talks to secure state aid to avoid insolvency
* Babis says several options being considered Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities