March 30 Ping An Bank Co Ltd

* J&T Finance Group and China's Ping An Bank agreed setting up a 5 billion euro fund to invest in financial sector, energy sector and industry, Czech president's office said on Wednesday

* This year, 0.5 billion euros is planned to be put into the fund, another 4.5 billion should be added by 2020

* The deal was signed on the occasion of China's President Xi Jinping visit in the Czech Republic Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)