BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -
* GE Money Bank announces its intention to float shares at the Prague Stock Exchange
* the bank says it intends to float all its ordinary shares
* bank says plans to offer majority of the shares to institutional investors (Prague Newsroom)
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.