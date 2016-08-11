Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion
* Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent
* Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy
* Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
