Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Czech central bank says adjusts individual capital buffers for systemically important banks, effective Jan 1, 2017

* Says keeps systemic risk buffer for Erste's Ceska Sporitelna and KBC's CSOB at 3.0 percent

* Says raises systemic risk buffer for Societe Generale's Komercni Banka to 3.0 percent from 2.5 percent

* Says it raises systemic risk buffer for UniCredit's Czech unit to 2.0 percent from 1.0 percent

* Introduces systemic risk buffer for Raiffeisenbank's Czech unit at 1.0 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)