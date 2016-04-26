April 26 O2 Czech Republic

* says expects peak period of CAPEX in coming quarters

* says believes is able to compensate for negative impact of roaming regulation, mobile data seen as growth driver

* "We do believe we will be able to compensate whatever negative roaming effect will be there by activities we have described. What we see as the source of growth is definitely mobile data in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia," Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril says.

* has entered TV/media broadcasting market, offering production

* company investing into new growth areas

* Q1 CAPEX CZK 457 mln, up 47.9 percent y/y

* on share buyback, says parameters still in place, has not been in market since March 15